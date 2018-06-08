Political analyst condemns alleged vested interest in S. Sudan conflict

A Kenyan political analyst has condemned the regional governments for allegedly having vested interests in the South Sudan conflict.

The East African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan have been involved in the South Sudan peace process.

Through the IGAD-led peace process, South Sudan signed the August 2015 peace agreement and is now engaging in its revitalization to enable the implementation.

However, Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali said the regional countries have competing interests in the conflict and that is why they are dragging on the peace process:

“The competing interest among the neighboring – Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Sudan – this is something that has to be addressed and these countries have to come to the table and agree that they cannot continue punishing South Sudan.”

Dr. Yusuf was speaking on Kenyan television, NTV.

He said the conflict in South Sudan is an embarrassment to the continent:

“It’s shameful; it is embarrassing for Africans that South Sudanese are fighting one another after fighting for over 50 years for independence and this is what is happening. Something has to be done.”