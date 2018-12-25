Two policemen shot themselves

The police spokesperson has said two officers have died after shooting each other in Juba over the weekend.

Major General, Daniel Justin declined to mention their names. But he said the deceased were on duty when they shot themselves on Saturday night.“By mistake, they shot on themselves.”

The incident took place at the Mobile roundabout at Hai Cinema area in Juba.

General Justin said an investigation is being carried out into the matter. “We are still investigating what happened exactly ,” he said.