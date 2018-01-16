Policemen accused of killing Gudele baby to be arraigned in court

Members of the police force accused of killing the Gudele baby during an armed robbery 4 months ago are expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Last September, seven police officers were arrested in connection with the killing of a two-year old baby and a man at Juba’s Gudele area.

Police spokesperson Brig Daniel Justine said the Criminal Investigation Department is thoroughly investigating the matter, before the suspects are tried.

He said the police are doing their best “to collect enough evidence such that when you take the case to the court surely you will win the case”.

“That case involves the medical report and the witnesses,” he added.

The chairman of the quarter council of Gudele Block five, Emmanuel Clement had told Eye Radio that a group of armed men moving in three Toyota pickups entered the area and started raiding houses.

The incident came after a series of night robberies by armed men Gudele and other residential areas in Juba.