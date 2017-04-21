Police: Team in Nimule to meet the striking truck drivers

A delegation from the police and customs has been sent to Nimule to meet the striking truck drivers bringing goods to South Sudan, the police spokesperson said.

Ugandan media reports that more than 1,000 trailers loaded with food, fuel, and other manufactured goods remain grounded at Elegu Parking ground, few meters from South Sudan border town of Nimule.

The media says the drivers have suspended movement due to persistent insecurity and extortion in duty levy.

Brigadier Daniel Justin said that a team from the police and customs went to Nimule on Friday to address the problem.

“Today there is a delegation that went to Nimule this morning. So at the end of the day, we will hear what is happening there. There is the deputy minister and then the head of the custom and Migration. There are going to talk, they want to hear what the problem is.”Justin said.

On his part, the Secretary for the Ugandan Traders and Community, Elia Mugaga, says he received reports that some of the drivers are holding a strike.

“Now the problem is that our people are bringing goods and you know very well when we get goods, we have to buy dollars. So they depend on the dollars that’s why things are high. Since the morning the dollar has run up to 19,000. Now if somebody brought the good, now the dollars is the problem but not the way I think. Some goods were brought because some people I told them to come and not join the strike. Some traders they heard me and they agreed to come and those who have not joined the strike they have come.” Mugaga said.