Police probe 3 over killing of Juba pastors

We are interrogating three people suspected of killing two pastors in Juba over the weekend, police spokesperson has told Eye Radio.

On Sunday, an eyewitness said two pastors were killed and one injured at Gudele block 5 area.

Ayuen Mariano told Eye Radio that some armed men shot reverent Gloria Siama before her husband in their room when she resisted them.

She said for the case of Pastor Johnson, he was killed by the gunmen who were hiding in the house after shooting dead his neighbor, as he entered to see the body.

Brigadier Daniel Justin stated that the accused were arrested Monday.

“This case is very serious matter, and has been taken very seriously at the level of the police leadership and we are very concerned,” he said.