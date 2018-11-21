Police officer killed in line of duty, Gok State

Officials in Gok have said that a policeman has been killed in Ngap County by arm men believed to be from the neighboring state.

According to the state authorities Sergeant Ater Kiir Thon was killed while protecting a civilian from armed men who entered the county with an intent to raid cattle.

He was shot by unidentified group of armed men on Tuesday.

‘We send out condolence message to the family of the deceased,” John Madol, the State Information Minister told Eye Radio.

Another civilian called Madok Kolnyin Kolnyin was injured in the incident. Mr Madol cautioned the inhabitants against taking the law into their hands.

“We are telling them don’t take revenge, you leave it for the government to handle [the matter].”

The minister calls for comprehensive disarmament exercise in the greater lakes to reduce such cross border crimes in the region.

“A comprehensive disarmament is the only solution to our problems as greater lakes and this what we are doing, and we are urging them [other states] to do the same”