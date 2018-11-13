Two policemen killed in Jonglei

Two policemen have been reportedly killed by a group of armed youth in Jonglei state.

According Kuol Bol – an MP representing Athoc North constituency in Jonglei, the incident occurred between Koc and Bor town over the weekend.

He said the attackers were trying to free break out colleagues who had been re-arrested after escaping to Baidit from mangaten police station in Bor.

“On their way back to Bor town, they fell into an ambush that was organized by youth from Koch at a place called Cuei-nyok.”

Honorable Bol said the same youth had earlier helped Ayuen Ateny escape by attacking the jailers, killing a prison warder.

But the area local chiefs reportedly tipped off the police, saying he might cause problem in the community.

After his arrest, the youth waylaid the police in Cuei-ngong area and opened fire on the police officers, killing two.

“After the police commander decided to move the car forward, this people didn’t wait, they opened fire on the vehicle.”

The MP said two youth have been arrested in connection with the attack and are under investigation.