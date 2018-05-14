Police disrupts S. Sudanese students’ conference in Kenya

The South Sudanese Students Association in Kenya says it will take a legal action against those behind disruption of its conference over the weekend.

The Conference on Mentorship and Hardship for Students Affairs had been scheduled to take place in Nairobi last Saturday.

The guests included Opposition leaders, including Paul Malong Awan, Pagan Amum, Rebecca Nyandeng and Majak Agoot.

However, the students were surprised to find Kenyan police surrounding the venue – 680 Hotel – and threatened to arrest them.

“First we need to know who is canceling this and after that we might take legal procedures,” said Gatluak Chan, the secretary general of the students’ association.

But Kenyan media reports that the country’s government does not want South Sudanese opposition groups to use its territory as a launching ground to cause political and economic hardship to people of South Sudan.

According to a press statement by the students’ association, the conference “did not take place due to the uncalled for activities by the Embassy of South Sudan with the direct facilitation by the Kenyan security apparatus”.

“We had unsuccessful meetings with the Embassy about the progress of the event.”

The statement added that their forum had no political motive and was in the principle of openness, accountability and the rule of law.

The South Sudanese Embassy in Kenya is yet to commented on the matter.