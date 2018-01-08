Police deployed on S. Sudan-Sudan border to ease movement

Police officers have been deployed at the border with Sudan to ensure there is free and secure movement of people, the governor of Northern Upper Nile State has said.

According to Deng Akoi, the army has withdrawn SPLA soldiers from the border and handed over the patrol at the checkpoints to the police.

This comes as result of the agreement on demilitarizing joint border points, facilitating trade and free movements, signed between the government of South Sudan and Sudan in November last year.

“The instruction that were issued by the Presidency of South Sudan is that the four corridors should be opened between the two countries,” said Mr Akoi.

The SPLA has withdrawn to a distance of 12 kilometers within South Sudan.

The officers deployed at the entry point will facilitate immigration requirements between the two countries, according to the state-owned, SSBC.

Last year, Talks between President Salva Kiir and Omar al-Bashir reviewed the Cooperation Agreement.

The issues are specifically on oil, border issues, citizenship, and the division of debts and assets.