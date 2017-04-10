Police deployed along Juba-Pibor road after attacks

The National Police Service says security forces have been deployed along the Juba-Pibor road.

The spokesman, Brigadier Daniel Justin, said this is in response to killings on the road, including the killing of six aid workers.

He said the forces will ensure the safe travel of people along the road, adding that the road is now accessible to the public.

“I heard some rumors that the road is closed but that is not true, because up to yesterday [Sunday] the road is open and we have our forces along the road,” said Justin.



Brigadier Justin urges drivers traveling along the Juba-Pibor road to move in groups so that they can be escorted by the security forces.

He said drivers should not depart Juba just after getting enough passengers.

“We have been saying this always, that if you want to use the unsecured roads, please let us know so that we let you know if the road is safe. So that we allow you to go or we can tell them the road is not safe and let us escort you,” Justin added.