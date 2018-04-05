Police deployed in Gumbo, Shirkat over security concerns

The National Police Service says it has deployed police units at Shirkat and Gumbo in Juba where residents have voiced concerns over night attacks.

On Wednesday, a relative of a man identified as Franco Ochan said he was attacked and killed in his house at Gumbo on Tuesday night.

Prior to this incident, a senior official at the Pensions Department – Abraham Mading Mabior – was shot dead in his house at Shirkat.

The motives behind these killings are not clear.

The relative who spoke on condition of anonymity appealed for protection.

In response, Police Spokesperson Brigadier-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that the department has deployed police to the areas.

“We deployed more of our forces there. Even yesterday there was a clash between our forces on the ground with criminals,” he told Eye Radio.

According to the transitional constitution, the Police Service is mandated to prevent, combat and investigate crime; maintain law and public order; and protect the people and their properties.