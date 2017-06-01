Police to crackdown on cars without SSD plates

The Traffic police say they will today launch a crackdown on cars that do not bear the new number plate, the SSD.

The Director General of traffic police, Major General Samuel Ajwang told Eye Radio that the time given for individuals to change their old plate numbers has elapsed.

Early last year, the directorate of traffic police in the ministry of interiors introduced the SSD to nationalize number plates in the country.

“I can say there will be no excuse because the time we gave them was one year from the 1st May 2016 to 1st May 2017,” Gen Ajwang said.

Mr. Ajwang says the directorate is going to stop vehicles still using the old ones from operating on the roads, starting this month.

“The penalties will be to detain those cars until owners get the new number plate, and we are going to announced from tomorrow and next tomorrow and start the crackdown for the cars with old number plates,” he said.