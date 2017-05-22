Police bans fuel vendors on the streets of Juba

The South Sudan police service and the Juba City Council have begun implementing an order that bans the selling of fuel on the streets of Juba, the South Sudan police spokesperson has said.

Brig. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio the order was issued by the City Council.

He says some fuel sellers have been arrested but didn’t give the exact number.

Over the weekend, three boys selling fuel at Juba commercial area were injured when some security personnel shot at them when they resisted arrest.

Brigadier Justin says that selling fuel in public places poses risks to the people and their property.

“It is a law, nobody is allowed to sell patrol by the road side so this is very dangerous for their life, it happened that one lady lost a child due that,” Justin said.

Brigadier Justin also says anyone caught selling fuel in the black market will be fined according to the quantity being sold.