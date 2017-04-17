Police arrests three over killing in Juba

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a person in Nyakuron East suburb in Juba, the police has said.

Police Spokesman, Brigadier Daniel Justin said the deceased was shot dead on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a group of people near a restaurant. Another person was wounded.

He said the gunman was in the same group of people, who were arguing over a matter that is yet to be established.

“As a result … he opened fire on the people, one person died on the spot and the other one is seriously injured,” Brig. Justin told Eye Radio.

“We have arrested three people so far, and we are investigating them,” he said.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to Eye Radio described how the incident happened.

“We were taking tea when we heard a gunshot, and when we came outside, we saw two people shot at. One was shot on his stomach and the other one on his leg. The one who was shot on his stomach died before reaching the hospital, but the other one who was shot on his leg is still alive,” the witness said.

“The person who was shot [dead] is living with us here in this residential area. He was working in his restaurant,” he said.

“When he was shot he was coming from the market, going to his restaurant. It’s like 30 meters from his restaurant.”

Brig. Justin said investigation into the case is ongoing.

The three arrested, Brig. Daniel said, include the gunman, but the identities of the other two are not clear.

Moses Legge in Juba contributed to this report.