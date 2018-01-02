Police arrest more suspects of Bor South violence

Twenty more suspects have been arrested in connection with communal violence which left scores dead in Bor South County last month, according to Jonglei state police.

Two weeks ago, clashes were reportedly over the naming of Panweel or Anueet.

Last week, police reported the arrest of eleven people accused of instigating or participating in the violence in Abii area.

The Jonglei state Police Commissioner, Major General Chol Atem, said the 20 arrested are wounded individuals who were involved in the fighting.

“The exactly number is 20 injured in which 10 are referred to Juba and 10 are here,” he said.

Maj Gen Atem said some of them are undergoing treatment from injuries they sustained during the clashes.

“They are accused, cases are filed against them and there are full evidences why they are injured,” he added.

Police said they were still pursuing more suspects.

“We are still in collection of more information and even we are still searching to apprehend those suspects who they are not in the area; some escaped to Juba.”

Hundreds of people were also displaced during the fighting.