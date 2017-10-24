Police apprehend drug smugglers

A group of suspects have been arrested in possession of marijuana at the Juba International Airport, the Police Spokesperson has said.

Brigadier Daniel Justin said the drugs were carried in bags intended to be smuggled to other states.

He said the Anti – Narcotics Police had been following the suspects before they were finally caught yesterday.

Brigadier Justin said the arrested individuals are under investigation and will be arraigned in court soon.

“Our detective team was observing them till they transported it but after all, they were caught. Its more than 40 small bags, they were put in big bags they were intending to smuggle it to other states. The case is ready it will be taken to court tomorrow and the court will fix the trial date,” Brigadier Justin said.

Marijuana has been prohibited in South Sudan.