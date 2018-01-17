Police accused of extortion along Juba-Nimule road

The Governor of Imatong State has accused the national police of erecting illegal checkpoints along the Juba-Nimule highway.

These roadblocks, Tobiolo Alberio said, are used to extort money from travelers and motorists along the highway.

In the past months, President Kiir permitted the governor to close down a checkpoint at Achwa along the highway.

Governor Alberio told Eye Radio that he has been facing difficulty trying to remove the illegal checkpoints:

“The people who were used to collecting money; illegal money, are not happy. As such, they labeled me as a collaborator of Thomas Cirilo, who is heading an armed group in the Central Equatoria.”

In response, police spokesman Brigadier Daniel Justin confirmed that the governor is allowed to close any illegal checkpoints in his state.

“This is our concern as the police because it is already a law to be implemented; the illegal checkpoints are to be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

In the past, the business community raised concern over collection of money from by the security personnel.

It said the move prompted them to raise market prices to sustain their businesses.