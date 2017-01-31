POCs: IDPs’ number reduces

The number of internally displaced people who sought protection at its bases has slightly reduced in the last one month, a data released by the UN Mission has shown.

In its latest updates as of January 26, the number of the IDPs is roughly 223,000; while in early December, the number was about 224,000 people.

But in November, more than 10,000 people were reported to have sought refuge at the POC.

UNMISS is hosting IDPs who have fled violence in Bentiu, Juba, Malakal, Wau, Melut, and Bor.

As of last week, the number of IDPs remained highest in Bentiu which is at 120,000, followed by Malakal and Juba.

According to the mission, the overall number of IDPs country-wide is 223, 994.