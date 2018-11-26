PLE final exams start across the country

Nearly 50,000 candidates have begun sitting for the National Primary Leaving Examinations today with Religious Education as the first paper.

The first bell to mark the commencement of the exams was rang this morning at Juba Nabari Primary School in Juba.

More than 18,000 female candidates are among those who qualified for this exams.

Speaking during the official launch of the exams this morning, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Hon. Deng Deng Hoc says three states will not hold the exams due to insecurity.

Deng says with exception of three states in South Sudan, the rest of states are doing exams.

“The national exams are being administered in all states with exception of three states. These states are Latjor because of the security situation in Latjor, they are not able to do the exams, also Bieh and Pangak are not doing the examination in their states, and instead, they are doing the examination in Bor-Jonglei state. Also Fashoda state, they do not have candidates.”

According to the minister, the examinations, which is being conducted at 1,152 centers across the country, are expected to conclude on Friday – November 30th – with Mathematics.

“Today we rang the bell to signal the start of the examinations for pupils, hopefully on Friday they will finish the examination.”

However, Minister Deng Deng Hoc reiterated that the senior four candidates will sit for their national exams in January 2019, not in December this year as earlier planned.