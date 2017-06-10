UN plans to step up patrol along Juba – Pibor road, Shearer says

The head of UN peacekeeping in South Sudan says UNMISS plans to step up patrol along Juba-Pibor road to improve security between the two areas.

David Shearer, who is also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, was speaking during a visit to Bor and Pibor in former Jonglei State.

“My hope is that the parties will follow through on their commitments,” Mr. Shearer said. “Only through dialogue and engagement can there be any durable peace and then development,” he said.

“From our side, my visit has strengthened my view that we need to step up the patrolling of the key highway between Bor and Pibor,” said Shearer.

Mr. Shearer says UNMISS will also increase their engineering work to improve roads and infrastructure in the Pibor and Bor region.

“Roads are the lifelines of communities in the area. They stimulate trade and economic activity and jobs. Some are closed because of insecurity, others through disrepair. We can help with both,” he said.

Fighting has “disrupted trade, further degraded the economy causing real suffering for the people here,” Mr. Shearer said.

“I’ve visited markets in the towns of Bor and Pibor, where people told me that prices are high and produce scarce, that won’t help peace to take root,” he said.

The agreement between the Dinka Bor and Murle leadership to end hostilities between the two communities was agreed last month.

It outlined clear next steps; the establishment of an investigations committee and a peace conference to address the many grievances on both sides.

Jonglei region has a long history of fighting between ethnic groups which have centered around cattle raiding and child abductions.