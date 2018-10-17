Plans to pay off pensioners interrupted

Plans to pay off pensioners have been interrupted by a decision by the board of directors, according to the managing director of South Sudan Pension Fund, Kenneth Loboka.

In April, the institution asked the pensioners to register after securing 148 million pounds for the retired civil servants.

Hundreds of pensioners turned up for registration, with a promise of being given their benefits by the end of July.

But the manager for pension fund operation, Kenneth Loboka, said this has not worked after the board suggested an electronic system.

“They told us in the meeting, they say we have to use an electronic system, any payment they say it must wait for the pension information management system.”

So, on the way forward Mr. Loboka said he asked the board of directors to request the relevant ministries to acquire the equipment.

“So I told them, I say ok if you want us to use the pension information management system then it is good for you to go to the Ministry Labor Public Service and Human Resource Development and request the minister to release because I have tried my level best.”

Earlier in March 2018, a 77-year-old pensioner said for the last 7 years, retired civil servants and other government employees have not received the retirement package.

Marcelina Denya questioned the delay and asked the government to pay them before they all die.

“Up to date we have not gotten even any limp of our pension, do you know by that time, we were almost 400 or 600 and out of that number. Do you know how many of them remained now, the rest have died.”