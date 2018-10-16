Pirates arrested after looting sailing traders in Western Lakes.

Authorities in Western Lakes said some river pirates have been apprehended after looting traders of millions of South Sudanese Pounds over the weekend.

According to Jonglei state Chamber of Commerce, a group of armed pirates attacked a passenger boat carrying 20 people, including five traders in Shambe while traveling from Fangak to Bor on Saturday.

Mabior Kuol Ajok, the information secretary for the chamber told Eye Radio on Monday the attackers looted 7 million Pounds and other valuables from the travelers.

“The money got from them was three million one hundred and ten thousand SSP and the money lost was over four million and the total money that was looted was over 7 million SSP.”

However, Mr. Ajok said the looters were caught the next day after some security forces were deployed to trace them.

“We were given the report and our government here deployed some security personals to monitor the incident and on Sunday the robbers were caught.”

Mr. Ajok did not state whether the money has been recovered but said the individuals are under investigation.