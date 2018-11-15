Petroleum ministry, Nigerian energy company sign MoU to build Tharjath power plant

The Ministry of Electricity and Dams has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Nigerian energy company to develop the Tharjath power plant.

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Minister Dr. Dhieu Mathok who just returned from Nigeria said the engineers of the giant energy company will arrive in South Sudan next week to carry out the assessment on the ground.

“Actually, last week we signed MOU with Sahara Group,” he confirmed to Eye Radio.

The power plant will supply the former Unity state and the Bahr el Ghazal region once the extension is completed.

“…their interest is actually to invest in Tharjath power plant and transmit this power to the areas of Bahr El-Ghazal especially in the western part of the country.”

Minister Mathok described this development as an advantage to the country and the ministry will use the opportunity to supply power in some part of the country.

““It’s an advantage to South Sudan to use that chance and we are intending actually to build the capacity in terms of energy in this country.”