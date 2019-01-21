Petroleum minister questions anomaly in oil reports

The Minister of Petroleum has questioned Dar Petroleum Company over an anomaly in the amount of oil being produced at the Paloch oilfields in Northern Upper Nile on a daily basis.

On Friday, minister Ezekiel Lol together with a technical team from the ministry visited the oilfields at block 3 and 7.

According to him, the blocks used to produce 250,000 barrels per day, but dropped to 130,000 barrels after the 2013 crisis.

However, he said despite technical improvement of the facilities and revival of more oil wells in 2016, the company has since then been reporting only 130,000 barrels per day.

“We have more wells than last time [but] since 2016 when I became the minister of Petroleum, everyday your report is 130 thousand barrels per day why,” Mr Lol questioned Dar operators.

He describes the differences as a serious confusion.

A representative of the Dar Petroleum Eye Radio could not establish his name said there is problem of too much gas and also technical faults with separation of water from the oil.

For his part, the technical adviser at the ministry, Mohamed Lino said: “If we say the gas is giving some problems, yes of course, but it couldn’t be reducing the production from 250 to only 100 barrels.”

Mr Lino called for investigation into the matter. “Somebody has to bear the responsibility of the facility why it is not working,” he said