Petroleum Minister claims S. Sudan’s economy is ‘booming’

The Minister of Petroleum has told the BBC that South Sudan’s economy is booming despite the rising inflation in the country.

Ezekiel Lol was speaking on BBC’s focus on Africa program when he made the remarks on Thursday.

“People are actually being told to come back home and they are coming. They are returning and we are stabilizing the situation of the economy; it is booming, I can actually guarantee you that,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

Mr Lol said that the Ministry of Petroleum is working to “make sure that the money we are getting from oil is actually used for providing services”.

Meanwhile an economist – Ahmed Morjan said a country’s economic boom should be reflected in the livelihood of its citizens, which he said is not the case for South Sudan.

“A boom means a situation where the economy in terms of production is moving forward at the expected level of growth of the economic system the economy is expected,” he stressed.

“Unfortunately, what we see in South Sudan on daily basis; things are going up, while the income base remains low, in other words payments in terms of wages and salaries remain low.”

South Sudan has suffered a number economic shocks since the outbreak of violence in 2013, and the devaluation of the pound has led to high market prices.

According to a recent World Bank report, this has affected the purchasing power of the ordinary citizens making life intolerable, especially for no or low income earners.