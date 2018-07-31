Peter Biar’s family calls for his release

The family of the political activist who was arrested over the weekend is calling on the authorities to either charge and take him to court or release him.

Peter Biar Ajak was arrested at the Juba International Airport on his way to Aweil on Friday, where he was going to attend a function organized by the Red Army.

According to his wife Nyathon James, Biar is currently under detention at the National Security facility in Jebel, commonly called Blue House.

“Until now, we don’t know yet why he is being held because investigations have not taken place yet. We are waiting to hear from the authorities,” she said.

But the political activist has been critical of the government, especially during the ongoing peace process.

He once called on the leaders to leave power for new young blood on Kenyan television, NTV, where he is a regular panelist.

Below is one of the Peter Biar’s engagement on NTV’s AM Live show:

Peter Biar Ajak is also the Chairman of the South Sudanese Young Leaders Forum and the founder of Center for Strategic Analyses and Research.

Nyathon said she has been given access to her husband at the National Security detention.

“At least there is channel of communication. But then at the end of the day they can only assure his safety; that he is ok,” she said.

However, Ms Nyathon called on the authorities to charge him for any crime he might have committed rather than keeping him in detention with unclear reasons:

“Let us follow the right procedures on how these issues are solved… do expedite the process so that we know either he is guilty of what you are accusing him and then take him to court. If not, release him.”

According to the law, an individual is not supposed to be detained for more than 24 hours without being charged.