Period set for continuation of talks not enough – Makuei

The period given for the continuation of the second phase of the Revitalization Forum is not enough to discuss all the outstanding issues, according to the Minister of Information.

On Monday, the IGAD Council of Ministers said the talks has been scheduled to take place on the 26th of April.

The announcement was made during its extra-ordinary sitting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The council said in a statement that the continuation of the talks will take five days.

“If we go from the 26th to the 30th of April that is three or four days. Are people really serious? Can you go and negotiate all the outstanding issues and then you come back?” Michael Makuei asked.

“This is a clear indication that even IGAD is not serious about it.”

The second phase of the revitalization forum, held in February, was riddled with disagreements over a number of issues in chapter I and II of the 2015 peace agreement.

These include the formation of the Transitional Government and permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangement.

The 3rd round of the High-Level Revitalization Forum was supposed take place this month in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

However, IGAD has now announced that the upcoming talks will be a continuation of the second round.