Nine people wounded in landmine explosion in Jonglei

At least six people have got injured after a landmine exploded in Jonglei’s State capital, Bor over the weekend, Information Minister, Atong Kuol Manyang told Eye Radio on Sunday.

She said the explosion occurred on Saturday morning at Achiekdir suburb when some women were selling baked cakes and tea.

“It’s a women small business centre. At that time, there were some children who went to buy the cakes.”

Ms. Atong said three of the victims are children and the others are women.

“The children are in a stable condition and even the women, accept one is in a critical condition and was transferred to Juba on Sunday,” she said.

According to him, the device was underneath the ground where the women used to light fire to bake cake and sell tea, a possible cause of the explosion.

According to a 2017 report by Land Mine and Cluster Munition Monitor, the Republic of South Sudan had a total of 143 areas suspected and confirmed to contain cluster munition remnants.