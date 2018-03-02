People with disabilities call for inclusion in HLRF

People with disabilities have called for their inclusion in the 3rd phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum.

They say their grievances are being ignored by the stakeholders.

Francis Aguek, the chairperson of the National Disabled Organization, said the disabled are part of the society and should not be marginalized.

“We think that we have never been represented right away from the first agreement up to the high level revitalization forum,” he emphasized.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was done in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

The stakeholders to the forum include the government, the opposition, civil society, religious groups, women, youth groups among other.

The second phase of the HLRF was held last month. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.

“As disabled people, we are urging the worrying parties to stop the war and bring a lasting peace to south Sudan,” added Mr Aguek.

The third phase is expected to take place this month.