People with disabilities accuse IGAD of double standard

The National Disabled Organization has accused the mediation body of double standard over the peace process in South Sudan.

Francis Aguek, organization’s executive director, claims that IGAD is making money out of the conflict in the country by prolonging the peace forum – an accusation the mediation body is yet to comment on.

As a result, he said, IGAD is now compromised and is no longer able to help bring an end the current conflict.

“IGAD is just making money and it is making South Sudan crisis as its project of making money,” said Mr Aguek.

“They did not control people. Peace is like a child who is born today… you have to take care of him/her until he reach the age of 18 or 19 years old, then you say this one is responsible.”

Last week, South Sudanese delegates ended the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum without any deal.

They only handed their positions on two IGAD proposals on governance and security.

Francis further urged the AU and the international community to take over the peace process from IGAD.

A political analyst made similar call last week, saying the IGAD has no mediation skills and suggested that the Au take over the mediation role.