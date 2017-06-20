More people die of hunger in Buma state

The Acting Governor of Buma State, Stephen Kony Lanyakol, says five people have starved to death in Turen County over the past two weeks.

Deaths due to hunger in the state were first reported early this month in Turen, Morwa and Jebel Buma counties, where 18 people died.

This [Tuesday] morning, Mr Kony said five others have starved to death in Labarak, the headquarters of Turen County.

Absence of roads means food items take long to reach the affected areas in the state.

“The market is not working in Buma. This year, no single vehicle has reached the area. That means the area has nothing. People collect wild fruits and eat it,” Mr. Kony said.



For his part, the Undersecretary in Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Peter Gatwech says he has not received information about people starving from hunger in Buma state.

“Well, I am not aware of this. They did not contact us regarding that one. I am not aware of this one,” he said.

There has been an increasing number of reports of people starving to death across the country this year. These areas are usually places aid agency can not reach.

In Dolo County in Jubek, Commissioner Lukudu Al Haj Nicola said in April that three children had died of conditions related to hunger.

There were similar reports in Wau and Kapoeta over the past few months.

In February, the bureau of statistics and UN agencies declared famine in some parts of the country, particularly in the former Unity State.