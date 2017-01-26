Pensioners ask Khartoum to wire benefits to accounts

Civil Servants who were laid off by Sudanese government after 2011 have suggested that their pensions should be wired to individual accounts by Sudanese government.

Two weeks ago, the undersecretary in Ministry of Labor and Public Service told Eye Radio that Sudan was ready to transfer the funds to pensioners who had worked under the Sudanese government.

The government of South Sudan has said it was still in the process of appointing a team that would travel to Khartoum to discuss how these funds would be transferred to Juba.

However, the spokesperson of South Sudanese Pensioners, Sebit Kenyi, argued that the Sudanese government should first payoff civil servants who no longer serve in South Sudan, using its old registry.

Transferring all funds to Juba, he said, would complicate the process of paying dues to those who retired or were laid off in early 2011.

Mr Kenyi told Eye Radio that those who are currently still working in the government of South Sudan require a separate arrangement made by the two countries.

“This is because the South Sudan administration of pensioners will have to trace where these people are located, whether in Wau, Juba, or Malakal,” he explained.

Mr Kenyi said they are more than 1300 South Sudanese pensioners who are waiting for their dues to be paid by the Sudan.