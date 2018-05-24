Peacekeepers not protecting aid workers – Lul

The SPLA Spokesperson has accused UNMISS of failing to protect road travelers several aid workers travelling across the country.

The latest incident took place last week, in which eight aid workers were abducted in Yangiri area in Tombura.

According to the constitution, SPLA is mandated to protect and provide security for the civil population in the country.

But Brigadier Lul says this incidents occurred “in rebel-held territories”.

Besides, he says, aid workers don’t ask for escort because they fear their neutrality in the conflict could be questioned.

“Some of these organizations are contracted or they are sub-contracted, implementing UN projects either for UNMISS or for any organizations. But they leave their sub-contractors vulnerable,” Brigadier Lul said at a press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

“And the agreement says that…where you have no control, it is that authority with control in that place that is entrusted or would be entrusted with protection of whoever will be operating there.”

The Regional Protection Force or RPF – which is under the peacekeeping mission – is mandated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and use all means to prevent attacks from any armed groups.

“UNMISS provides peacekeeping support to humanitarian groups upon their request,” UNMISS Communications officer said in an email response to Eye Radio.