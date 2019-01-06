Peacekeepers involved in Wau sexual assault won’t be spared- Ghana Interior Minister

The police administration will deal ruthlessly with the eight Ghanaian police personnel accused of sexually assaulting women in South Sudan if they are found guilty, Ghanaian Interior Minister has said.

In February, the UN mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian Police Unit at the Wau Protection of Civilians site.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn from duty within the POC site and moved to Juba as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

The Women’s Union in Wau protested at the withdrawal, saying they wanted to see the individuals being held accountable first.

However, Ghana’s Joy News’ Rafiq Salam has quoted the state minister, Ambrose Dery on Thursday as saying the police have completed their investigation on the matter and are only waiting for the United Nations to bring witnesses to help in their prosecution.