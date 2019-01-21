Peacekeeper kills two civilians – UNMISS

UNMISS says it is working to establish circumstances under which two civilian contractors died after they shot by a peacekeeper in Juba over the weekend.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio Monday morning, the mission said the incident occurred at its base in Durupi – along Juba-Yei road on Saturday.

It has not disclosed the identity of the victims, but said the mission promptly informed the South Sudan National Police Service of the incident.

It then convened a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services to investigate into the matter.

UNMISS said it deeply regrets the loss of life and is providing support to the families of the two men who died.