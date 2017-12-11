Peaceful demonstration interrupted

Security personnel confiscated posters and banners during a peaceful demonstration by some women in Juba over the weekend, according to a woman leader.

On Saturday, hundreds of women covering their mouths with duct tape took to the streets in silence and demanded for an end to the conflict.

During the exercise, they carried posters and banners with messages inscribed on them.

The women were concluding their campaign activities during the 16 days of activism, which ends today.

“Security forces at the entrance and around the entrance sent some agents telling us that the permission which was given was not intended for us to hold posters that we had,” said Dr.Koiti Emily, a youth representative at the peace monitoring body – JMEC.

“They demanded to collect all the posters which they did and they took with them; they took even the banners.”

Dr. Koiti said the security personnel also wanted to arrest some of them.

“We were pleased that in our midst, there were also female legislator. They stood the ground on our behalf and said that if they wanted to detain anybody they have to detain her first,” she said.

Efforts to reach the relevant authorities for a comment were not immediately successful.