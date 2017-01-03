Peaceful 2016-17 festivities a ‘miracle’ – Juba

Many residents of Juba say they have enjoyed the Christmas and the 2017 New Year celebrations because it was peaceful.

Most of them say there were no sounds of gunshots heard in the different residential areas.

Speaking to Eye Radio, one of the residents described the calmness during the festivities as miraculous.

“This is a year of miracle; you know since we have been celebrating Christmas, New year and even Independence Day, but this year has been different in a way that there were no sound of gunshots ,people were peaceful people were enjoying with happy and joyful heart,” said one fellow.

Another resident, a roadside trader, said “the end of this year has been really fine.”

Some of them also agreeably told Eye Radio that in terms of security, this year’s celebrations were better compared to the past years.

“We have seen a lot of changes in terms of security, and we can see a bit of stability; people can celebrate and cheer with colleagues. Personally, I think it’s good,”

Those who spoke to Eye Radio also say accidents were limited to minor cases, during both, the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The spokesperson of the National Police Service appreciated the responses of the public towards the security measures implemented by the police during the New Year celebrations.

“We do not have anything to say, except to congratulate our civilians for their cooperation with our forces, and we do apologize for any inconvenience caused during checking of vehicles,” he said.

“We are urging them to continue with cooperation; the New Year of course, is a year of peace.”