Peace talks success ‘highly dependent’ on political will – JMEC

The success of the peace talks is highly dependent on the exercise of political will by the South Sudanese parties and their willingness to compromise, says the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, JMEC.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed last year by IGAD to develop revised and realistic timelines for the August 2015 agreement.

Two phases of the talks have already been conducted in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

During the first phase of the forum, deliberations focused on achieving a cessation of hostilities and culminated in the signing of an Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access.

This was in December last 2017.

The second phase of the forum, convened in February, kicked off with deliberations on the Declaration of Principles to guide the dialogue.

It also deliberated on Chapter I and II of peace agreement which talks about governance and Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements.

However, this phase ended with a lot of contentious issues.

“A notable lack of trust and confidence between the government and the opposition groups presented an obstacle to the parties’ ability to make compromises,” JMEC said in a statement.

It added that the issues on which there are widely divergent views can only be resolved politically, and by the parties recommitting themselves to the agenda for the revitalization of the peace agreement.

“IGAD, African Union and the United Nations should work collaboratively with the parties to ensure that momentum for dialogue is not lost,” it added.

It further said in the period between sessions, IGAD should consider engaging the parties to the forum on the issues that have the potential to derail the Forum.

The continuation of second round is expected to take place next month.

However, IGAD has not communicated on the official date.