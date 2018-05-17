Peace talks resume

Peace delegates have resumed the High-Level Revitalization Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Eye Radio reporters covering the second round of the peace talks in the Ethiopian capital said the talks kicked off at 3pm.

During his opening remarks, IGAD Council of Ministers chair – Workneh Gebeyehu – called on parties to narrow gaps and act now.

“The two important vocabularies in your deliberations are compromise to reach into win-win solution and work on fresh deficit to marshal the future of your country with forgiveness and new spirit,” he told the participants.

Speaking at the same event, JMEC Chairman Festus Mogae said the forum provides best and timely opportunity to end the “catastrophe that befell the people of South Sudan”.

“You are at a critical juncture. This forum (HLRF) provides the best and timely opportunity for you all, to collectively decide and bring the catastrophe that has befallen your people to an end.”

The IGAD-led High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

It is also meant to pave way for elections.

The first phase was held in December last year whereby the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access was signed by the parties.

Meanwhile, the second phase was held in February. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.