Peace talks pushed to May

The next round of peace talks has been postponed to the 2nd of May 2018.

The talks had been scheduled to take place from 26th to 30th April.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

“According to the communication received from the office of the IGAD Special Envoy on South Sudan Dr Ismail Wais, sent to the Civil Society delegates to the High Level Revitalization Forum(HLRF), there have been changes on the resumption of the continuation of HLRF Phase II at Round III,” said Biel Boutros Biel, SSHURSA Executive Director, and Delegate to the IGAD-HLRF.

“Dates have been shifted from 26-30 April 2018 to 2-6 May 2018.”

The first phase was conducted in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the second phase was held in February. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.

A delegation from the African Union and Security Council is currently in Juba, consulting with different stakeholders – including the government, civil society groups, among others.

IGAD delegation is also expected to arrive in the country today for further consultations.

Similar consultations were conducted with the other groups.