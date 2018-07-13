Talks extended as Bashir travels to watch World Cup

The talks in Khartoum have been extended for the second time as Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir travels to Russia to watch the finals of the World Cup.

This is according to Information Minister Michael Makuei.

He said the talks have been extended to early next week also to give the parties time to strike a deal.

“The extension is actually simply because one; the document is not ready, two; president Al-Bashir has an official abroad visit,” he told Eye Radio.

“As soon as he comes, the document by then would have be ready for the signature.”

Earlier this week, parties at the peace talks said they expected to sign a peace deal on Friday.

However, some opposition groups have rejected a proposal on power sharing that was presented to them in Kampala, Uganda.

“Al-Bashir may also invite the heads of states and governments of IGAD to attend this function” that might take place on Tuesday, added Mr Makuei.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan has travelled to Kampala to meet the President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda over the peace deal.

Dr.Martin Elia Lomoro said he will be traveling to Juba with Nhial Deng Nhial to brief President Salva Kiir about the last move toward the peace agreement.