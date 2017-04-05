Peace a prerequisite for recovery and stabilization -UNDP

The United Nations Development Program says the causes of the current famine should be addressed to avoid the recurrence of the same problem in the near future.

The development agency says a recovery and stabilization program needs to be immediately introduced to address the underlying root causes of famine.

Early last month, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies announced that there is famine in the South Sudan, especially in the former Unity State.

In February, a food security report says 4.9 million people were in need of urgent assistance.

“This is man-made, so you need to address peace and security issues so people can leave in peace, they can have security and then they go back to a normal life and they can attend to their need,” said Jean Luc-Stalon, UNDP Deputy Country Director.

Mr Luc-Stalon says provision of relief assistance alone is not enough. He said peace needs to be restored as a long term commitment to enable recovery take place.

“We believe as UNDP that you have to simultaneously have programs such as recovery and stabilization that will address these issues, and that is basic services, is is local economy, it is also peace and security,” he added.



The government says some natural factors were among the causes of famine, but some UN agencies say it is man-made as a result of conflict.