‘Peace partners have failed to provide necessary funds’

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development says the international community has “failed” to provide “necessary funds” for the establishment of cantonment sites under the peace agreement.

Alfred Lado Gore represents the SPLM in Opposition in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

Mr. Lado told a news conference in Juba on Monday that the international community should have helped fund the cantonment for the opposition forces because the government has no money.

He said the international community was not committed to the process in the first place.

He said: “Why is the international community failing the people of South Sudan? Why? The international community has failed to provide the government here with the necessary funds to create the cantonment areas because this is where all IO forces wherever the area should assemble in those areas until they will become part of the new national army, and this is not happening. So whose mistake is that?”

Members of the international community have not immediately commented, but they issued statements previously expressing support for the full implementation of the peace agreement.

At the same press conference, Mr Alfred Lado said he had received rumors that he had defected from the government.

“I want to take this opportunity to tell the public and the world at lager that, I have no reason to rebel against the government in Juba because I am party to it,” he stated. “I’m party to that government working hard to implement the agreement.”