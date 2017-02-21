National Dialogue not a trick to stay in power – Kiir

President Salva Kiir has said the national dialogue is not a trick for the government to stay in power.

It’s unclear why the president said so, but he made the remark in his speech at the opening of the second session of the national legislature in Juba on Tuesday.

Kiir unveiled his plans for the national dialogue and support for the peace agreement at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly in Juba in December 2016.

The initiative is aimed at ending violent conflicts in the country, reconstituting national consensus and saving the country from disintegration, as a way of ushering in peace, stability, and prosperity.

“The National Dialogue is not a trick or delay tactics to stay in power,” President Kiir told the parliament during the televised address.”We are not in the business of tricks.”

He said the dialogue is a genuine process to accommodate concerns of the South Sudanese people.

“We will pursue the national dialogue to unite our people,” the President said.

The President also called on the opposition groups to join the process.

“I call upon partners and opposition to cast out doubt. National Dialogue is a genuine desire for the people of South Sudan,” he continued.

The steering committee members will be sworn into office next month, to be followed by the sessions of the dialogue.

On the implementation of the peace agreement, the President said the “parties to peace agreement are working harmoniously”.