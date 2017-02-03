Peace deal ‘lacks ownership’ – diplomat

“Lack of ownership” of the peace agreement is slowing down its implementation, Norway’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan has said.

The Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan was signed in August 2015 between the government and opposition led by Dr Riek Machar.

Analysts argue that little has been done to implement it. Key provisions such as reforms and the truth and reconciliation are yet to be implemented by the government and opposition, which is now under the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

Erling Skjonsberg says this needs to be looked into to ensure that a lasting peace prevails in the country.

“I think it’s a good agreement; however, there seems to be some lack of ownership to the agreement and this has to be addressed,” Mr Skjonsberg told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Mr. Skjonsberg, who is on a visit to Juba to discuss Norway’s engagement in the peace process, says there is also a need for inclusivity to enable the implementation of the peace deal.

The diplomat is expected to meet with President Salva Kiir and other government officials this week.