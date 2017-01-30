Peace deal implementation: Partners call for inclusivity

International partners involved in the South Sudan peace process have called for inclusivity in the implement of the agreement and the national dialogue.

They include the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, and the African Union.

The United States made a similar call this month.

They held a joint consultative meeting in Ethiopia on Sunday to discuss the situation in South Sudan, on the sideline of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The two-day summit is expected to begin today.

In a joint statement, the international partners say the peace process needs inclusivity both in the proposed National Dialogue, and in the implementation of the peace agreement.

The international partners noted that there is still violence in some parts of the country.

“…there can only be a political solution to the conflict, within the framework of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS),” the statement reads in part.

“The AU, IGAD and UN reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged the parties to ensure inclusivity of the political process, both in the proposed National Dialogue and in the implementation of the ARCSS.”

The AU, IGAD and UN also reaffirmed their commitment to work with South Sudan to ensure that there is peace.

The meeting, in Addis Ababa, was chaired by the Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Chairperson of IGAD.

It was attended by H.E. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Chairperson of the AU Commission; and Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The AU High Representative for South Sudan, Alpha Oumar Konare, and the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, Festus Mogae also briefed the meeting.