Peace conference launched in Tonj after killing of forty people

An inter-communal peace conference to reconcile members of the warring communities in Tonj started this morning in the state.

Forty five people were killed and fifty others wounded a week ago when two communities in the former Tonj East County clashed.

According to the State Deputy Governor, the peace and reconciliation forum includes youths from various Counties.

Manhim Bol said the conference will seek to address the root-causes of violence and underlying grievances.

“We brought all the two sections on board plus the neighboring communities, chiefs, to come so that we stop the violence and try to discuss peace and reconciliation,” Bol said.

The two communities who clashed are those from Jal-wau and Ngaap-agok Counties.

An earlier peace conference in the area resolved to establish special courts to try suspects of violence.