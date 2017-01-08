Peace committee sent to meet armed youth – Yei

The Commissioner of Lainya County of Yei River State says he has formed a committee comprising of chiefs and church leaders to meet with armed opposition groups in the area.

Eresto Taban says he wants to convince the armed groups to lay down their guns and join the government. He says some of them have expressed readiness to stop fighting.

Mr. Taban says this development follows a meeting held between some chiefs who went and met with the armed groups.

“They [Chiefs] went and talked with them [the armed groups]. The Chiefs brought a feedback that the armed groups are not going to do anything, but they are waiting to hear from the top, that is from the government,” he told Eye Radio.

“They say if they are told to join, they will do so.

“I have now formed a committee of chiefs and church leaders in order to meet their leaders in order to pull them out of the bush

The armed youth took to the bush following the violence that started in Juba in July.

Regarding the security situation in the area, Mr. Taban says seven people were killed last Wednesday when a car they were traveling was ambushed in Loka payam.

But he says the situation in the area is now calm and that some people have returned to their homes.