Peace agreement stakeholders to determine elections

Decision to hold general elections at the end of the transitional period lies with stakeholders to the peace agreement, the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission has said.

According to the 2015 peace deal, elections will be held sixty days before end of the transitional period- This means in May next year.

“The peace agreement says 30 month from August 2015 to 2018, and then there is a clause which says election to be run before the end of 60 days of that transitional period. Those are the two documents governing the procedures whether to run elections,” said Abednego Akok.

“It depends on the stakeholders who are they; the Executive, the legislature, the political parties, the civil society and then the media.”

In September, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei said that general elections would be held as stipulated in the 2015 peace deal.

Following the announcement, the civil society groups called for a critical review of the timeline of the peace agreement before the country organizes for any elections.

They said that holding elections next year is unrealistic considering the challenges affecting the country.

Members of the international community have also criticized the move saying the exercise will not be free and fair.

The electoral commission has not been re-constituted as per provisions of the peace agreement, said Mr. Akok.

He added that the institution cannot expand and establish its offices in all the states due to lack of funding.

“There are ten offices but the country has gone to 32 you need a huge resource. Resources should be provided by the executive to enable the commission to conduct fair and free election.”

Mid this month IGAD is expected to launch the revitalization forum aim to define a realistic timeline for implementation of the peace agreement.