The Head of the UN Mission in the country says the peace agreement risk collapsing if the parties do not implement the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

David Shearer made the statement after visiting Leer and Dublual in Southern Liech State to see firsthand, the impact of the violence there.

Late last month, renewed fighting was reported in the area between armed groups.

Shearer said hundreds of people have been displaced and their houses burnt during the conflict.

He added that civilians including children and the elderly were killed and clinics ransacked by the armed groups.

“The Cessation of hostilities needs to be implemented fully. All sides need to abide by what they agreed to and their actions on the ground carefully monitored and scrutinized,” said Mr Shearer.

According to a press statement by UNMISS, a team led by David Shearer met with both Government and Opposition leaders in the area.

They urged them to lay down their weapons, reconcile, and work together to build durable peace.

“Without abiding by the cessation of hostilities agreement, there is a risk of the peace process and the momentum of it might unravel,” added Mr Shearer.

“Earlier this year, it felt like we were moving in the right direction. But after seeing the effects on civilians of this conflict, I believe there is a real risk that the situation will deteriorate further and undermine the chance for lasting peace.”

The Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access was signed in December last year during the first phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum.